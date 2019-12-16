December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two women hospitalised after head-on collision on motorway

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Two women were seriously injured in an accident shortly after midnight on Sunday on the Limassol – Nicosia motorway.

According to police, a 53-year-old woman was driving on the wrong side of the highway when her car collided with a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman near Governor’s beach.

Both women suffered multiple injuries and fractures. While the 53-year-old was taken to Limassol hospital the 22-year-old was treated in Nicosia hospital.


