December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain

UK’s Johnson, Trump look forward to ambitious trade agreement – Downing Street

By Reuters News Service00
A file photo of President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump said they looked forward to continued close cooperation and the negotiation of an “ambitious free trade agreement” during a phone call on Monday, Johnson’s Downing Street office said.

“The prime minister spoke with President Trump, who congratulated him on the result of the general election,” a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

“They discussed the huge importance of the relationship between the UK and U.S., and looked forward to continued close cooperation on issues such as security and trade, including the negotiation of an ambitious free trade agreement.”

Finance minister Sajid Javid also spoke with his U.S. counterpart Steve Mnuchin on Monday.

“Secretary Mnuchin welcomed the certainty provided by last week’s election result and they both looked forward to working together in the coming year,” Javid’s spokesman said.

“Their conversation focused on trade, looking ahead to discussions between the UK and US on future opportunities after Brexit.”


Related posts

Burglars nab jewellery worth $64 mln from British model Tamara Ecclestone

Reuters News Service

Turkey must step up measures against money laundering, watchdog says

Reuters News Service

Amnesty says 304 killed in Iran unrest, thousands arrested including children

Reuters News Service

Probes into NZ volcano tragedy to carry criminal penalties

Reuters News Service

Google warns Turkish partners over new Android phones amid dispute

Reuters News Service

India citizenship law protests spread across campuses

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign