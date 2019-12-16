December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

We cannot put the cart ahead of the horse

By CM Reader's View00

The above contradictions and blind alleys have some valid points but…

Once again, we are putting the cart in front of the horse. We are proposing ideas before the Cyprob is solved.

Before we come to the point of putting together all these details into a just and viable solution, we must first address the following real and relevant issues:

1) The abolition of the anachronistic 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, which is getting closer to realization. Greece has already publicly withdrawn their status as guarantors. The UK, with their recent decision to exit the EU, will also have to renounce their status. Which leaves only Turkey, who is still holding the TCs hostage.
2) The removal of all Greek and Turkish troops from Cyprus.
3) The removal of, or the turnover of, the English bases to the EU and its allies.
4) The development of a transitional EU security force for the implementation of the solution, excluding all three guarantors.
5) The introduction of a well-defined democratic constitution based on the Rule of Law and Human Rights; such as freedom of movement, right of ownership, equal rights, one person one vote, and etc.
6) And lastly, the guarantors are liable and should pay the costs for the reconstruction, the restitution of the island, and for the compensation of all its citizens for their years of pain and suffering.

In regards to small issues like the anthem; these are minor details compared to the real and outstanding issues above. The ROC’s flag was created by a Turkish Cypriot. So, the people of Cyprus would be more than capable of creating their own anthem as well, when the time comes.

This is the just and right solution for the future generations who do not believe in killing each other, unlike some octogenarians who frequently comment.

YP

The inherent contradictions in the Greek Cypriot positions


Related posts

A system that serves the few at the cost of impairing the real economy

CM Guest Columnist

Future of gas in Asia, and what it means for Cyprus

Dr Charles Ellinas

The inherent contradictions in the Greek Cypriot positions

Christos Panayiotides

Turkey-Libya accord bodes ill for Cyprus

George Koumoullis

There were two landslides in Britain on Thursday

Alper Ali Riza

Our View: Reckless energy game Cyprus can never win must end

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign