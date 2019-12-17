December 17, 2019

Christmas Carols at Paphos harbour on Wednesday evening

An annual carol singing event will take place at Paphos harbour on Wednesday evening, which hundreds are expected to attend.

Organised by Paphos businesswoman and local soprano Judith Evans Davies, the event is a popular addition to the festive calendar and has been going for around ten years.

“This is a good way for everyone to come together and it has such a beautiful atmosphere that reflects the true spirit of Christmas,” she told the Cyprus Mail.

The carols will start at 6pm opposite the harbour cafe and Kato Paphos bus station on the sea front, next to the illuminated ship.

Song sheets will be handed out to those wishing to participate and will include all of the traditional Carols which are favourites, she said.

In addition, Evans Davies will sing a solo of O Holy Night. Live guitar will accompany the carollers and candles will also be handed out, or people may bring their own.

Both residents and tourists enjoy the event which includes renditions of: O Come All Ye Faithful, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Silent Night, Hark! the Herald Angels Sing and many others.

Following the carols, chocolates will be handed out to the crowd.

“We all look forward to singing carols together each year, it’s a very uplifting experience,” said Evan Davies.

 

Christmas carols at the harbour, Wednesday December 18, from 6pm-7pm, on the seafront in Kato Paphos, close to the bus station


