Christmas events provide a taste of the season

We’re into the home stretch, and all that remains of the Christmas countdown is one more mad market dash. Because there’s bound to be at least one stocking that hasn’t been properly stuffed…

This coming weekend, we have two major markets. The first is the Christmas Village in Episkopi, an annual event now in its fourth year, which runs from December 20 to 22. “This is three days of local Christmas market goodies, choir singing, dance performances, children’s activities and more,” say organisers. Held in the suburb’s Eleftheria Square, this last-minute market promises all you’ve come to expect from the season: craft stalls, kiddie events, and candy, all set to ongoing carols.

There’s even a couple of concerts to look forward to at the event. On Saturday, it’s all about the rock – various artists rocking away in Greek and English from 8pm onwards. And on Sunday, it’s Cyprus’ very own Michalis Hatzigiannis, in a “concert by our special guest”, performing from 7.30pm onwards (entrance to the fair will cost on this day only; tickets are 7 euros on the door, or 5 in advance via soldouttickets). It’s all in aid of a good cause: “Net proceeds from the event will go towards rehabilitating the existing community park with facilities for children with disabilities”.

Of course if Episkopi is a little too distant for your liking then the Larnaca Christmas Market might be an easier option. Taking place on the same days (December 20 to 22), this “big and impressive event” is not to be confused with the Christmas Market on the Dhekelia Road – which has already happened – but is set to be a jolly good event in its own right.

Billed as a festival of Sweets and Food, this happening is a bit of a paradise for the sweet of tooth. “Amidst a very festive climate, we fill Larnaca with many sweet flavours and some salty necessities,” say organisers; “flavours that will surely satisfy all tastes. Boutiques and kiosks from professional vendors, who will be exhibiting everything and anything you can imagine in relation to sweets and Christmas,” are on the menu, along with a host of activities for children, including a marvellous magician, jolly jugglers, and chocolate face painting. Entrance is €2.50.

Moving on, our final activity is also in aid of the last-minute Xmas shop. Not that you’re going to shop actually at the event, but it will give you a chance to get those final bits and pieces in perfect peace…

Throughout December, the Mall of Cyprus has been hosting a whole series of seasonal happenings. The Kellogg’s Christmas Workshop may be promoting a brand, but it’s both free of charge and an excellent excuse to drop off the kids and get in a quick shop. The workshop runs most afternoons between the hours of 4 and 7pm, and somehow manages to incorporate cereal, crafts and cards.

“We invite all children to spend their December afternoons creatively at The Mall of Cyprus, together with Kellogg’s,” say organisers. “Our favourite cereal and cereal bars brand will set up a magical Christmas workshop in which our little friends will have the chance to decorate Christmas ornaments, make their own Christmas cards, and create special Christmas masks!” As an added bonus, should you decide to do this on December 21, you can also take in the Red Cross Bazaar – which means more last-minute gift options and all in a good cause. After which you’ve totally earned your rest.

The Christmas Village

Episkopi. December 20 to 22. For more information visit the Facebook page ‘Χριστουγεννιάτικο Χωριό ΕπιΔραση 2019’

The Larnaca Sweets & Food Christmas Market

December 20 to 22. For more information visit the Facebook page ‘Larnaca ”Christmas Market” 2019 / Sweets & Food’

The Kellogg’s Christmas Workshop

The Mall of Cyprus throughout December. For more information visit http://themallofcyprus.com/christmas-workshop/



