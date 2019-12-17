December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus first official stop for new EU commissioner Kyriakides

By Staff Reporter016

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides will be in Cyprus on Thursday and Friday in her first official visit to a member state since taking up her post in the von der Leyen Commission.

“I am delighted to be visiting Cyprus in my first official mission as the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety,” she said in a statement.

Further to the meetings planned with President Nicos Anastasiades, House President Demetris Syllouris and the foreign, health and agriculture ministers she will also take part in an open dialogue with citizens on issues relating to her portfolio and, more broadly, to the targets the Commission has set for the next five years in the areas of health and food safety.

One such target is to get closer to the citizens, to “give them the opportunity to tell us about their concerns”.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Tourist arrivals at record high in November, and in first 11 months

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Rottweiler owner acquitted of manslaughter is fined €1,000 for not having a dog licence

Nick Theodoulou

Police expect arrests in Cyprus after major drugs seizure in Australia (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Suspected people smugglers deny charges

Gina Agapiou

New accolade for Cypriot teacher

Annette Chrysostomou

Larnaca municipality says parking to remain free until January 6

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign