December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Cyprus Institute joins forces with prestigious institutions for archaeological summer school

By Press Release01
The Science and Technology in Archaeology and Culture Research Centre (STARC) of The Cyprus Institute, in collaboration with the Cyprus American Archaeological Research Institute (CAARI) and the Universities of Cambridge and Leuven are delighted to announce the 2020 Cyprus Institute summer school ‘Glass, Ceramics and Metals: Analysing Archaeological Materials’ which will take place from July 12 until 19, 2020.

The summer school is organised around an intensive series of daily lectures from leading archaeological scientists from The Cyprus Institute, the universities of Cambridge, KU Leuven and UCL and is part of the activities of the project ‘PROMISED: Promoting Archaeological Science in the Eastern Mediterranean’, funded under European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 811068.

The summer school will run in parallel with the excavation of the Bronze Age settlement of Kissonerga Skalia, directed by Dr L Crewe, Director of CAARI. Through this, the participants will be able to gain hands-on experience on various archaeological materials in addition to the lectures.

The summer school will include field trips and visits to archaeological sites.

Places are limited to ensure a good ratio of students to lecturers and applicants should be enrolled at a masters’ level programme or above. The application deadline is April 1, 2020.

 

For more information, including the programme and how to apply, please visit the summer school website at: https://promisedtwinning.cyi.ac.cy/training/summer-school-2020

 

To apply email [email protected]

 


