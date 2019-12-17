December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fan card and VAR to be discussed at CFA meeting

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The fan card and the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Cyprus will be the main topics of discussion during the general assembly of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA).

The meeting will take place today at 4pm at the Landmark Hotel in Nicosia.

Moreover, the referees’ performances throughout last season will be reviewed and discussed.


