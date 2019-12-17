Going with the flow: reconnecting with yoga

By Melissa Hekkers

For years I’ve been trying to find a yoga studio in my neighbourhood. For some reason or another, yoga centres seem to gravitate towards the centre of the capital. But just off Tseriou Avenue’s roundabout at the edge of Strovolos, the Alchemy studio is literally tucked away in the basement of the owner’s house; admittedly a small space yet adequate and quaint for its purpose. Which is precisely the feeling I got when I first met Andreas and his practice: nothing about it is pretentious, nothing about it is overstated, unless your mere presence as a yogi, proficient or not.

Yet my long search meant it had been a while since I had come anywhere close to a yoga matt. My last regular practice in Vinyasa yoga was over a year ago and I was nervous about how that would shine through. Reassured that we would take things easy, Andreas brushed off any in-depth talk about what kind of yoga he preaches. “Traditional yoga,” were his initial words to describe his practice, perhaps an ambiguous term at first but I quickly understood that we were here to merely move the body, without any judgement as to how ‘far’ your body can go. We indulged in the one-hour practice through a well-balanced mixture of relaxation, breath work and energising movements. Andreas’ close yet considerate proximity left me confident to place myself into asanas (body postures) as I could but also allowed me to push myself; his voice offered me guidance and when postures were out of place or even challenging my strength, a hand, a gesture, an assurance was at the ready to allow me to follow through. And that’s perhaps the essence of Flow Yoga and what the Alchemy Studio has made its name for.

At the time of the class, I wasn’t aware that the Vinyasa Yoga I had originally practised was equivalent to Flow Yoga. But looking back, the smooth transitions from one pose to the other and the way that the poses ran together was familiar; in some cases, and to my surprise, certain poses still felt like second nature. The stringing together of poses to create a sequence was ultimately at the core of what we were doing, and although poses are usually always done in the same order, I felt that Andreas was literally ‘going with the flow’; at his discretion he arranged the progression of poses as he went along, in his own way yet definitely tailored to how he acknowledged my body was responding. And this is how I felt he was also getting to know my body; he paused on a couple of poses and asked questions. He wondered whether my left side was weaker that the right one and why that was, he checked if I needed to pause the flow or keep on going, he reminded me not to judge myself on a couple of occasions and encouraged me to follow through and hold poses on others.

Some say that considering that Flow Yoga is based on what the teacher has planned for the class and what they envision while going deeper into the practice, getting to know one’s teacher’s personality and the pace they tend to take in class can potentially allow one to be able to know, more or less, what to expect. That getting to know a teacher’s background may let you in on why they teach their classes the way they do. In Andreas’ case, his background is broad and perhaps that’s what makes his class transpire as ‘wholesome’. With a BSc in Psychology from Arden University in the UK, studies in Music Technology at Cyprus College, a BA in photography and video from De Montfort University in Leicester and an MA in art and culture Management at Rome Business school, his inclinations varied before attaining a mastery in yoga.

“Yoga helped me in my life and so I chose to keep on that path, till mastery, and share the benefits such practices have to offer with the rest of the world. Yoga is a multi-dimensional and holistic system in all aspects of a human organism; emotional, mental, physical, social, spiritual. It offers development in all those aspects which create a better life experience for the individual and those around him or her,” he said.

Open for just over a year, it’s the sharing aspect of the practice which has also led Andreas to include family and kids yoga classes to his timetable. “I had a lot of clients that wanted to join the practice with their children and I felt the responsibility to develop myself regarding their needs,” explains Andreas. But as we talk about it further, he estimates that these classes, just as adult classes, go beyond the physical aspect. For him it’s a time where parents and children bond, where discipline comes into play, where fun body contact opens other doors for communication.

By the end of the class we lay in Shavasana or the Corpse Pose as we go into relaxation. We meditate to music together, attempting to forget about our bodies for a little while. Turning to our side with our hands clasped together under our heads and our knees bent closer towards the chest, Andreas softly says, “we lie here for a while, just like babies”. There was something about the use of the word ‘we’, for we were all children once upon a time, and regardless of our varying efforts and strengths throughout the class, we are all the same. Acknowledging that, and having felt parts of my body which I scarcely use, I felt entirely rejuvenated and happy that yoga’s re-entered my life.

Flow Yoga, Meditation, Family Yoga, Kids Yoga

Yoga instructor: Andreas Sokratous



