December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

If I had Cypriot parents I would have done the same as Lord Adonis

By CM Reader's View00

If I’d had Cypriot parents or Irish grandparents I would do exactly the same as Lord Adonis. Most of my friends in England who qualify have have also applied.

Sadly I will just have to hope that my MEU1 will continue after Brexit, and I’ll be able to apply for my MEU3 before the cut off date next year.

The Cyprus government has said it will honour existing arrangements for UK Citizens in the Republic, but that is dependent on the British government doing the same for Cypriots.

SC

Lord Adonis says he’s applying for Cypriot passport after Brexit election result


