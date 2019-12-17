December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

It’s only December and reservoirs are already 78.1 per cent full

By Evie Andreou00
2.2million cubic metres (mcm) of water flowed into the reservoirs during the past three days

Reservoirs have reached 78.1 per cent of capacity after more than two million cubic metres of water flowed in over the past few days, according to data by the Water Development Department (WDD).

In total, 2.2million cubic metres (mcm) of water flowed into the reservoirs during the past three days reaching a total of 227,170 mcm or 78.1 per cent of overall capacity. Last year, capacity in the same period was at a mere 12.8per cent, the WDD said on Monday.

The island’s biggest reservoir, Kourris in the Limassol district, saw an inflow of half a million mcm during the past three days reaching an 82.3per cent capacity.

The Asprokremmos dam in Paphos is now at 84.7per cent capacity.

But despite the significant water inflow of the last few days, it is nowhere near last year’s whereby 18.28 mcm flowed into reservoirs between October and December. This year, so far, 7.37cmc flowed into reservoirs between October and last week.

Last January, dams saw the biggest water influx of the decade with 118.1 mcm flowing into them. The second-best month in terms of inflow was January 2012 with 92.6 mcm.

In total, last year, 265mcm of water flowed into reservoirs which was around five times more than in the 2016 rain season and almost six times more than the 2017 season.

 

 


