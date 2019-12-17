December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Labour accident kills man at Vasilikos

By Evie Andreou00

A 56-year-old man from Dherynia, Andys Evangelis, died on Tuesday afternoon after a work accident in Vassilikos.

The accident occurred at around 10am during the loading of a generator from a truck with the help of a crane. Under conditions being investigated, the crane’s wire broke and its hook fell and hit Evangelis, who was the truck’s driver, on the head and shoulder.

He was rushed to the Limassol general hospital but despite the efforts of the doctors to keep him alive, he died at around 4pm.

Police and the labour ministry’s labour inspection office investigate the conditions of the accident.

 


