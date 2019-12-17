December 17, 2019

Larnaca municipality says parking to remain free until January 6

By Gina Agapiou00

Larnaca municipality announced on Tuesday that municipal parking, which has been offered free since December 14 for the holiday season, would remain so until January 6.

Municipal parking includes parking meters, pay and display machines in the town centre, Tasou Mitsopoulou Avenue and the Makenzi area. Evryviadio gymnasium in Grigori Afxentiou Street will also be used as parking space during the holiday season.

Larnaca municipality also announced road closures for Greek singer Melina Aslanidou’s concert this Thursday at Pallas Square.

The square, as well as some side roads leading to the square will be closed for traffic starting from 11pm on Wednesday until 6am on Friday. Drivers are asked to follow the relevant temporary traffic signs.

Illegal parkers will be fined, said the municipal council.


