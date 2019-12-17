December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man critical after being run over in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou00
A 72-year-old man is in critical condition in Limassol hospital after he was run over by a car on Monday evening.

The man was walking on Gladstone Street in Limassol at 9.15pm when a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old man hit him.

The injured pedestrian was diagnosed with head injuries and fractures at Limassol general hospital. His condition is considered critical by doctors.


