New accolade for Cypriot teacher

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Popi Nicolau

Cypriot teacher Popi Nicolaou has once again won an international award for excellence in teaching.


While she was presented with the Global Teacher Award in September, she has now been named ‘Outstanding Vice Principal of the Year’ in the category ‘Excellence in Leadership’ by AKS – Alert Knowledge Services, which calls itself the biggest international platform of awards and recognition.

The award ceremony was hosted on December 14 in a 5-star hotel in Dubai at an event at which more than 100 delegates from 100 institutions were awarded.

Every year, AKS recognises stakeholders in the education industry around the globe.

“The programme crowns those principals, who have spearheaded initiatives to increase students’ performance, endorse safe learning environments and create partnerships with parents and community members,” AKS explained.

Nicolaou was officially recognised as one of the world’s best when she took home this year’s Global Teacher Award in September.

The global competition considers teachers from all over the world and takes place annually in India’s capital New Delhi.

This year there were teachers competing from as many as 70 countries.

Nicolaou, an art teacher at the Apostolou Louka Lyceum in Kolossi, has gained international attention for the creation of the student artwork ‘Immigrants’, for which she won a European Citizen Award back in 2016.

She studied art in China thanks to a scholarship she won and completed her master’s degree in New Delhi, the same city in which she won the Global Teacher Award this year.

She then started her teaching career at Frederick University, where she worked for eight years before moving to public schools 17 years ago.

Her projects have often been on display in several art galleries around Asia and Europe.


