Palace boss Hodgson keen to add players in January

By Reuters News Service00
Crystal Palace are ninth after Wilfried Zaha salvaged a 1-1 draw on Monday night against Brighton

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is trying to persuade the Premier League club’s American owners to release funds so that he can strengthen his injury-hit squad in the January transfer window.

Palace are ninth following Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, a game in which Palace’s Jairo Riedewald was taken off at half-time after aggravating a hip injury.

The London club were already missing several players, including left-backs Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp, centre back Gary Cahill and winger Andros Townsend, due to injury, while centre back Mamadou Sakho is suspended.

“We don’t really go into transfer market,” Hodgson told reporters. “I’m trying to persuade the American owners in particular that this is something we really need to do.

“I thought we needed to do it in the summer but we didn’t succeed in getting the players we thought were necessary to improve our squad then. Nothing has changed, it’s still the same positions I’m talking about and would like us to improve upon.”

Hodgson said that Palace Chairman Steve Parish, who is part owner of the club alongside American duo David Blitzer and Joshua Harris, was “on board” with the need to strengthen.

“I’m just hoping between us and the American owners we’ll find a way to release some money because I don’t think we’ll find the quality we need with free transfers and loans,” he added.

Palace’s next match is a league trip to 11th-placed Newcastle United on Saturday.


