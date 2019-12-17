December 17, 2019

Parents to press demand for footbridge after child’s death

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Flowers left on the road near where the girl was killed (CNA)

Organised parents discussed the need to build a footbridge in the area of Tassos Papadopoulos and Spyros Kyprianou avenues in Paphos on Monday, following the death of an 11-year-old girl who was trying to cross the road in November.

Nelina Fakliska was killed when she was hit by a car driven by a 70-year-old woman on November 22. At the time, she was using a pedestrian crossing.

The parents’ associations held the meeting at the offices of the primary education federation in the presence of three MPs, Andreas Fakontis of Akel, Charalambos Pitokopitis of Diko and Elias Myrianthous of Edek.

Head of the primary education federation Annita Taliotou said there is a problem in the area as students come and leave schools.

At the meeting, it was decided to write a letter to the transport ministry and the head of the House transport committee to request their immediate intervention.

As Taliotou said, ways should be found for students of the Ayios Neophytos lyceum, the Ayios Apostolos gymnasium and three elementary schools to be able to move without being in danger of being injured or killed.

She said that in 2010 and 2011, there was a study and a tender for the construction of a pedestrian bridge but it was never built for reasons that are not clear.


