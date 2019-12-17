December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Schools should be taught the truth about the modern history of Cyprus

By CM Reader's View00

The principle of increasing co-operation in education can only be positive BUT there is a very long way to go and that on its own is not enough.

For a start children should be taught the truth about the modern history of Cyprus and that neither side is without blame for the current situation- will they change the text books though?

Secondly, more visits should be arranged and encouraged between teachers and students from the two sides to develop mutual understanding and friendships – there are older people who have done this with very positive results.

But six months is a long time until the official negotiations hopefully re-start and such measures need to be supported by initiatives in other fields.

MS

Bicommunal events ‘a step in the right direction’ Anastasiades said (Update 1)


