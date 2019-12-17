December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspect arrested in theft of jewellery worth €128,000

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol police on Monday evening arrested a 56-year-old man suspected of stealing jewellery worth €128,000 from a house.

According to police, part of the stolen property was found in the suspect’s possession.

The items were stolen in September or October from a safety deposit box in a residence in Ayia Zoni, Limassol.

The suspect was arrested after evidence pointed to his involvement in the case.

He is expected to be remanded by the Limassol court later in the day.


