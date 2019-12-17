December 17, 2019

The Cyprus Saxophone Quartet on a Christmas tour

The Cyprus Saxophone Quartet has planned three Christmas concerts to end the year. The quartet will perform original works and jazz arrangements of music related to the Christmas period from all over the world. The concerts will also include world premieres of works by Evagoras Karageorgis, Vassilis Philippou and Marilena Zlatanou.

The first show is taking place on Tuesday night, December 17, at Technopolis 20 (Tel: 7000-2420) in Paphos. On Wednesday the quartet is travelling to Nicosia to perform at the European University Cyprus (Tel: 99-304024) and on December 21, they will play at the Cyprus Wine Museum in Erimi (Tel: 99-907636).

Christmas jingles and carols from Greece and Cyprus will be performed during the concerts along with three world premieres of compositions. The Quartet has been around since 2016, the only saxophone quartet in Cyprus.

It is comprised of Christos Zenios, a saxophone teacher at state music schools, Zaki Vladovich, a graduate student, Christos Papadopoulos, member of the EUC symphonic band and Yiannis Miralis, associate professor of music education and saxophone.

With its purity of sound, extensive dynamic range and homogenous blending, the quartet aspires to promote classical saxophone and chamber music in Cyprus. Its repertoire ranges from classical arrangements, original and standard compositions, as well as arrangements of pop and jazz songs. It has appeared at the Cyprus Wine Museum, Famagusta Gate and Technopolis 20 in Paphos, as well as at the Greek Saxophone Festival in Larisa. Its members are renowned performers and educators with active careers in Cyprus and abroad.

 

Cyprus Saxophone Quartet

Live performance by four saxophonists playing Christmas melodies. December 17. Technopolis 20, Paphos. €12. December 18. European University Cyprus, Nicosia. €7-10. December 21. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi. €12

 


