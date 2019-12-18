December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Angelides to meet German counterpart on Wednesday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Defence Minister Savvas Angelides

Defence Minister Savvas Angelides will brief his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Wednesday about Turkey’s illegal activities in Cyprus` Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Angelides will meet with Kramp-Karrenbauer in Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca at 4.15pm.

According to the defence ministry, the two ministers will discuss ways to further enhance and upgrade the relations between Cyprus and Germany, focusing on security and defence issues and toe the development of programmes of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO).

After the meeting the German minister is expected to visit members of the German UNIFIL contingent, who travelled from Lebanon where they are stationed, to Limassol.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Flight from Istanbul to north cancelled after woman’s threats

Annette Chrysostomou

Suspicious suitcase left outside Apoel training grounds sparks police operation

Jonathan Shkurko

US National Defence budget in Trump’s office, contains provisions to lift arms embargo on Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

BirdLife slams green light for new development on Akrotiri peninsula

Evie Andreou

Teen dies in road collision

Annette Chrysostomou

Transport minister, Limassol mayor discuss Ayia Fyla traffic woes

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign