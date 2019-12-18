December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet pledges improved payment for rural firemen

By Evie Andreou00

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for changing the employment status of seasonal rural firemen so that they are entitled to the same benefits and salaries as civil servants.

The approved proposal concerns increasing the employment period of 138 seasonal rural firemen employed by the interior ministry, from 11 to 12 months per year and their gradual inclusion to the Game and Fauna Service’s payroll.

Those on open-ended contracts will be gradually included in the regular, hourly-paid staff of the service as of January 1, 2020 while the rest will be added after completing 30 months of employment in total or 12 consecutive months.

They will also join the provident fund for hourly paid government staff but with all costs from the employment side will be covered by the Game and Fauna Service.

To make it possible of the Game and Fauna Service to take on this responsibility, cabinet approved the transfer of the credits provided for in the 2020 state budget for rural firemen, from the interior ministry’s management and district administrations to the Game and Fauna fund’s budget.

The annual sports tests and other forms of evaluation of the firemen’s physical condition will continue to apply. In the case they fail to pass these tests, they will continue to be employed as workers and perform other duties assigned to them.

 

 


Related posts

Property e-auctions will lead to repossessions say protesters

Jonathan Shkurko

Man, wanted in Ukraine, released on bail

Gina Agapiou

Nicosia municipality funds NGOs with €58,000 for social programmes

Nick Theodoulou

Free dog-microchipping programme extended until March

Gina Agapiou

Man arrested for burning excavator

Staff Reporter

Police know company behind ecstasy-carrying barbecues

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign