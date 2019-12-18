December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Collective agreement for hotel workers signed

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou with union representatives on Wednesday

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou on Wednesday signed a collective agreement with the hotel industry which included a minimum wage for some hotel employees.

The labour minister described the agreement as balanced, as one which would help both employees and businesses.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Association of Cyprus Tour Enterprises (Acte), the Cyprus Hotel Association, union SEK, the Pancyprian Federation of Labour, Employers and Industrialists Federation and Cyprus Chamber of Commerce.

Following the signing of the contract, Emilianidou said it is important that employees and their basic rights were included for the first time.

“In this way, any disputes or any issues that have been raised in the past, I hope, with this agreement, will not exist in the future,” she said.

“Under the new agreement, employee rights related to licences, working hours and welfare funds will be included in the legislation.”

A decree will be in force from next year which will include not a single minimum wage, but will depend on the profession.

According to the agreement, the monthly salary for, among others, a housekeeper with three-months’ experience will be €920 and €970 for those with more than three months. For a cleaner it will be €970, receptionist, €935, assistant receptionist with up to three months experience, €870, porter with up to six months’ experience, €870, and over six months, €935, and assistant waiter with over six months’ experience. €1040.

Cyprus does not have a minimum wage law. It does have a minimum wage requirement for certain occupations, which is revised annually by a cabinet decree that comes into force on April 1 each year.

A minimum wage rate or €870 per month is required for shop assistants, nurses’ assistants, clerks, hairdressers and nursery assistants.

 


Related posts

Cyprus praised for efforts in tackling CO2 shipping emissions

Jonathan Shkurko

UK ad watchdog bans BAT from Instagram e-cigarette promotion

Reuters News Service

NPEs in Cyprus banks down to €9.7bn in July

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Shipping agents raise concerns over plans to privatise Larnaca port

Evie Andreou

EU extends Cyprus’ tonnage tax scheme, a ‘major achievement’ shipping industry says

Jonathan Shkurko

Kudlow: U.S.-China deal ‘absolutely’ done, U.S. exports to China will double

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign