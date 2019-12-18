December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Cyprus praised for efforts in tackling CO2 shipping emissions

By Jonathan Shkurko

The global maritime transport industry has submitted a proposal to form the world’s first collaborative shipping research and development (R&D) programme to help eliminate CO2 emissions from international shipping, according to a statement released by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

The proposal includes core funding from shipping companies across the world of about €4.5 billion over a 10-year period.

The aim is to accelerate the development of commercially viable zero-carbon emission ships by the early 2030s.

The Cyprus Maritime Chamber, the statement added, “played an active role in the proposal for the creation of a R&D programme”.

“The cooperation between maritime organisations around the world in creating this proposal is a concrete example of real leadership,” said ICS president Esben Poulsson.

“The shipping industry must reduce its CO2 emissions to meet the ambitious challenge that the International Maritime Organisation has set. This proposal is simple, accountable and deliverable and we hope governments will support this bold move.”

The R&D programme will be financed by shipping companies around the world through a mandatory $2 per ton purchase of fuel for ships.

Although the Fund and its financing are an initiative of the leading International Shipowners Associations, the involvement of individual stakeholders is expected. This initiative is a major step towards eliminating emissions of gas from shipping.

Commenting on the creation of the programme, the president of the Cyprus Maritime Chamber Philippos Philis said that “the Cyprus Maritime Chamber is fully involved in the establishment of the R&D programme and fully supports its creation”.

According to Philis, “the global maritime industry, through this proposal, shows that it recognises the problem of CO2 emissions and is determined to tackle it effectively.”

“Cyprus, as an important member of the ICS, will play an active role in the efforts of the global maritime industry to further reduce carbon dioxide emissions.”


