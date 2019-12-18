December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

December is all about jazz

By Eleni Philippou00

Sarah’s Jazz Club has planned back to back events until the end of the year. On Wednesday night (December 18), is the 67th Jazz Jam with London-based Argentinian contrabassist Eleazar Ruiz Spreafico. One of the most in-demand double bass players in London, he is playing in Cyprus for the first time and will be joined by equally great musicians Stefan Melovski on guitar and Marios Spyrou on drums.

For an emotional journey to Paris, head to the bar on December 20 as duo Avant Tout performs classic French songs of the ages. To accompany the music, fine wines and cheese platters will be available.

If that sounds appetizing, then Sarah’s Jazz Club’s next event will surely thrill. A Jazzy Christmas Brunch will take place on December 22 from 11am to 2pm. Picture diving into cream-cheese bagels, croissants and pancakes cakes while listening to a live piano. There will also be Bloody Marys and Bucks Fizz. Drinks are extra but the live music and the buffet are included in the €20 ticket.

To celebrate the last day of the year and welcome in the new one, the bar has planned a special festive show honouring music, peace, prosperity and happiness.

A multi-lingual, multi-cultural show will be on starring Sarah Fenwick herself, Pampina Kontea and ATYS. Songs in Greek, French, Serbian, English and other languages will be performed accompanied by Larkos Larkou and Andros Constandinides on guitar, Dimitris Miaris on piano and Mark Ness on drums.

The evening will begin at 9.30pm with an all-you-can-eat buffet and live music from 10pm onwards. To be part of the party (on until 2am) and to wine and dine this New Year’s Eve Music celebration costs €100 per person. The price includes the buffet and music fees, yet drinks are extra. In any case, it’s bound to be a cheerful, jazzy entrance into the New Year.

 

December at Sarah’s Jazz Club

Live music, Christmas brunch and New Year’s Eve show at Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. December 2019. For bookings and more details call 95-147711


Related posts

Santa Claus coming from Lapland to The Mall of Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

The Cyprus Saxophone Quartet on a Christmas tour

Eleni Philippou

A day of Short Film

Eleni Philippou

Film review: Midway **

Preston Wilder

Christmas events provide a taste of the season

Alix Norman

Belgian art at the Leventis Gallery

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign