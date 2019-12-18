By Huda Kattan

As a trained make-up artist with years of online tutorials under her belt and a multi-million dollar beauty empire to her name, Huda Kattan is an expert when it comes to eye make-up – to put it mildly.

The founder of the phenomenally successful Huda Beauty is particularly excited to talk about eyeshadow following the recent launch of what she says is her favourite ever eye palette, called Mercury Retrograde.

“I know a lot of people have been commenting on the versatility of the palette – it really is very versatile,” Kattan says.

“There’s so many beautiful textures and colours, so you can create anything from your basic, really beautiful smoky burgundy eye to a more classic smoky eye to an intergalactic crazy eye.” (available from Cult Beauty)

But what if you’re not so confident when it comes to picking up an eyeshadow brush and adorning your lids? Kattan says there are some key pointers you should follow – and some ‘rules’ you should definitely break.

Here, the beauty boss shares her seven top tips on eyeshadow mistakes and how to avoid them…

Don’t start with bare eyelids

“I definitely think it’s important to prep your eyes really well – you need a good base to blend everything on.

“P. Louise eye base has been going super viral.

“It’s such a cool concealer. And then I always like to put my Easy Bake powder on top of that so I get a clean base.”

Don’t do your foundation before your eyeshadow

While it may seem sensible to start with foundation, if you’re going to be doing a bold eye look you risk ending up with shadow migrating under your eyes.

“If you like to use a lot of darker shadows, I do think it’s a good idea to start with your eyes,” Kattan says.

Don’t let your shimmer fade

“I like to make my shimmer pop, so I like to always mix it with something.

“Recently I used the Too Faced glitter glue and I use it with the Mercury Retrograde nebula shade, which is amazing.

“I mix the two together and it stays really, really well. I’ll mix them on my hand or a mixing plate.”

Don’t be afraid to experiment

“I feel like a lot of people get really scared about trying eyeshadow tones.

“For me, for instance, I never wanted to wear the warm shadows that I’m obsessed with now. I definitely think a big ‘do’ is to experiment with tones.

“I like to do it at the end of the night, so that you’re not committing to going out, you just play at the end of the night.

“You might surprise yourself, you might even change your make-up game forever.”

Don’t think you have to use brushes

“I always think you should use your fingers to blend, especially for shimmers.

“We do have one brush that’s double sided, it’s silicone on one side and then the other side is a sponge applicator.

“Instead of using my fingers, because I have long nails I like to use that, but if you don’t have nails, use your fingers.”

Don’t always obey the rules

“I feel like there’s rules and you should play around too.

“Me, for instance, I like warmer tones, so I should never wear anything like the Mercury Retrograde shade nebula (a blue-green), but I love it.

“So play around, see what you like, go crazy and you just never know what might look really nice on you.”

Don’t forget to set your eyeshadow

“I set my whole face with Resting Boss Face – it’s a pretty extreme setting spray, and that’s what I like.

“I don’t want to carry a mirror with me. I want to know how I look all day, and so the Resting Boss Face helps.”



