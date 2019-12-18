December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Free dog-microchipping programme extended until March

By Gina Agapiou00
Part of the aim of the scheme is to reduce the number of stray dogs

 

The free dog-microchipping programme has been extended until March 31, 2020, with the aim of mass microchipping at the national level, it was announced on Wednesday.

By implanting a microchip, the national veterinary service dog registry records its unique identification number and the details of its owner.

This enables owners to locate their dogs in case they get lost or stolen, while helping to tackle the problem of stray dogs.

The service is offered free of charge by the veterinary services every Tuesday and Thursday from 8.30am until 2pm at the following veterinary offices: Nicosia Tel: 22-805241, Limassol Tel: 25-819512, Avdimou Tel: 25-814326, Skarinou Tel: 24-322358, Paphos Tel: 26-821261, Chrysochous Tel: 26-815226, Famagusta Tel: 24-824555.

Interested parties are asked to call the above offices in advance to make an appointment.

They should bring their ID for the registration, their dog’s health booklet, and the completed form which is available on the veterinary services website: http://www.moa.gov.cy/moa/vs/vs.nsf/

If the owner is not present at the microchipping the person registering the dog must bring a copy of the owner’s ID and a signed authorisation.


Related posts

Man arrested for burning excavator

Staff Reporter

Police know company behind ecstasy-carrying barbecues

Evie Andreou

Nicosia municipality warns residents not to tip rubbish collectors at Christmas

Staff Reporter

EU sets Cyprus’ annual quotas of bluefin tuna and swordfish for 2020

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man fined €26,000 for illegal hunting

Jonathan Shkurko

Angelides to meet German counterpart on Wednesday

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign