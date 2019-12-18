December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Gesy access extended to some unable to register

By George Psyllides00
People registering at the Gesy office.

The cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend access to the national health system (Gesy) of certain categories of people facing procedural and technical problems registering.

The extension concerns the period between January 1 and June 30, 2020, the third since Gesy came to force in June this year.

The decision concerns eligible people like diplomats who are exempted from immigration formalities, holders of the European health card, and individuals under ‘native’ status granted by the migration department.

It also covers people registered with the Civil Registry and Migration Department but there is a problem with their information, and people who are registered but for various procedural and technical reasons their information was not sent to Gesy.

The individuals who fall under the arrangement will be issued with a certificate showing they are rightful healthcare recipients.

 

 


