December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

Late Firmino strike sends Liverpool into Club World Cup final

By Reuters News Service00
Substitute Roberto Firmino's injury-time strike gave Liverpool victory over Mexican side Monterrey and booked their place in the Club World Cup final against Brazilian giants Flamengo in Qatar on Saturday

Substitute Roberto Firmino grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool beat Mexico’s Monterrey 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the final of the Club World Cup, where they will play Brazil’s Flamengo.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took a 12th-minute lead when Mohamed Salah split the Monterrey defence with a clever reverse pass which Naby Keita raced on to and confidently slotted home.

The lead, however, lasted only two minutes as Liverpool’s defence failed to deal effectively with a high ball into the box. A shot from Jesus Gallardo was blocked, but the ball fell to Rogelio Funes Mori who fired home to make it 1-1.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker was the busier of the two goalkeepers after the break but with the game heading for extra-time, Firmino, who only came on in the 85th minute, settled the encounter, turning in a low ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold at the near post, after good work from Salah.

The final takes place on Saturday.


