Limassol bar has full December agenda

It’s the time of the year where there are more events than we can handle. The cultural agenda is overflowing with music nights, Christmas markets and plays and admittedly, it’s hard to keep up with everything.
The quaint Limassolian bar Sto Dromo is adding its touch to December entertainment and in the final week and a half that remains of 2019, it has planned five different events. Thursday calls for live music. The quartet Electrified Riffs will take the floor to present their version of jazz. The quartet’s music can be characterised as eclectic jazz, a mosaic of electronic sounds, rock grooves, jazz harmonies and spontaneous improvisations. Performing together since 2015, Antreas Yerolatsitis, Christos Yerolatsitis, Andreas Rodosthenous and Andreas Stefanou are set to present a fully immersive show.
December 22 will also host live music, this time by mercurial psychedelic rock quartet Arcadian Child. Psyched, potent and intoxicating, they deliver their diverse rock melded with tripped-out ambience, hallucinogenic patterns and cathartic outbursts. With sounds rivalling the squealing sirens of the Mediterranean up to the dark bellows of the West, Arcadian Child convey their psychedelic ritual in their jam-filled live shows where they spread their hypnotic vibrations. Boasting a heady swagger, sophisticated riffs and purposeful lyrics their music echoes far and wide.
Surely, the two music nights at Sto Dromo will differ but will both begin at 9pm. In between the two live shows, a market will also take place at the bar. On Saturday 21 handmade goods and presents will be spread around the bar. Anything from jewellery with colourful stones or macramé to ceramic bowls, cups and ashtrays can be found. The market will run from 1pm to 9pm and can offer alternative Christmas gifts ideas.
Next week, Sto Dromo dedicates Boxing Day to standup comedy. Comedian Giorgos Kyriakou will present his hilarious one-man show at 8:30pm, aiming to please all tastes, beliefs and mindsets. The comedy set will be in Greek and there is a €5 entrance fee.
The final event the bar has planned so far for 2019 is a vinyl market. On December 29 hundreds of new and second-hand vinyl records will be on sale along with turntables and vinyl accessories. Head to the bar from 11am to 9pm for a good ol’ browse.
Sto Dromo
