December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for burning excavator

By Staff Reporter00

A 38-year-old man was remanded for two days on Wednesday on suspicion of an arson attack in Paralimni.

The man was arrested late on Tuesday following investigations into a fire that seriously damaged a mini excavator.

The fire broke out on Sunday at 2.30pm while the equipment was parked outside a closed hotel in Kapparis area in Paralimni.

The Fire Department arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire but the excavator, which belongs to a 50-year-old business man, was completely destroyed.

The damage is estimated at around €7,000.

Police said it was arson and started investigations which led to the suspect’s arrest after a witness testified against him.


Staff Reporter

