December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies in fire started by cigarette

By George Psyllides00

A 75-year-old man died on Wednesday after a fire broke out in his home in Sina Oros in the district of Nicosia, police said.

The force was notified of the incident at around 2pm. The man, who reportedly was disabled, died in a fire that was apparently started by a cigarette, police said.

The flames did not spread to the rest of the home. The man was found by his wife when she returned home.

The authorities were trying to determine whether he died from the fire or if he had been incapacitated before dropping the lit cigarette.


Related posts

New bill seeks to regulate ambulance providers

Evie Andreou

Cabinet pledges improved payment for rural firemen

Evie Andreou

Property e-auctions will lead to repossessions say protesters

Jonathan Shkurko

Man, wanted in Ukraine, released on bail

Gina Agapiou

Nicosia municipality funds NGOs with €58,000 for social programmes

Nick Theodoulou

Free dog-microchipping programme extended until March

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign