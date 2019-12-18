December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man jailed for 10 years for drug smuggling

By George Psyllides00
File photo

A 35-year-old Ukrainian national was jailed for 10 years in Larnaca on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty of trafficking close to 15 kilos of cannabis.

The man was arrested by police on October 27 at Larnaca airport shortly after his arrival from Madrid through Kiev.

In his luggage, officers found 15 sealed packages containing 14.9 kilos of cannabis.

The man told police he was a war veteran who had suffered a serious head injury and because of his dire financial state he had agreed to act as a drug mule for €1,500. The man said he was meant to carry the drugs from Spain to Limassol.

The Larnaca criminal court said it took into account the man’s admission and remorse, his health problems, and cooperation with the police since he agreed to take part in a subsequent sting operation to arrest the recipient.

 


