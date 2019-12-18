December 18, 2019

Man, wanted in Ukraine, released on bail

The 57-year-old man wanted under European arrest warrant, who was arrested when he arrived in Paphos airport, was released on bail on Wednesday.

Police arrested the suspect during a passport check when he arrived in Paphos airport at 5.20pm on Tuesday.

The man is of Ukrainian descent and a permanent resident of Israel. He is wanted by Interpol for fraud related crimes committed in 2010 in Ukraine.

A temporary arrest warrant was issued against him in Cyprus and he was held in custody.

On Wednesday he paid €6,000 in cash for bail and was released on bond after he gave in his travel documents.

The suspect will report to police daily until he is extradited to Ukraine.

 

 

 


