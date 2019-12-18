December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New bill seeks to regulate ambulance providers

By Evie Andreou00

A bill regulating the profession of ambulance drivers and rescuers was approved on Wednesday by cabinet.

The bill will now be sent to parliament for discussion and vote.

The aim is to regulate the profession of ambulance drivers and rescuers, as well as the registration of ambulances.

The proposed bill provides for establishing a licensing system for ambulance service providers and ambulances and a mechanism for their control.

It also calls for the establishment of minimum professional qualifications for the staff who will manage and staff the ambulances and setting up the National Emergency Call Centre.

The bill also provides for setting the criteria for the rescuer’s profession and the establishment of a rescuer registry.

 


