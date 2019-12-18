December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia municipality warns residents not to tip rubbish collectors at Christmas

By Staff Reporter00

Nicosia municipality on Wednesday reminded residents not to give a gratuity to rubbish collectors even if they ask, something that was a common practice in the past at Christmas.

“Although this phenomenon becomes more limited every year, it has not disappeared,” the municipality said in a statement. “It is possible that people who are not professional will take the opportunity and engage in this activity for the sake of financial gain.”

The municipality asks the public to report any such incidents at 22797007.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

EU sets Cyprus’ annual quotas of bluefin tuna and swordfish for 2020

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man fined €26,000 for illegal hunting

Jonathan Shkurko

Angelides to meet German counterpart on Wednesday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Flight from Istanbul to north cancelled after woman’s threats

Annette Chrysostomou

Suspicious suitcase left outside Apoel training grounds sparks police operation

Jonathan Shkurko

US National Defence budget in Trump’s office, contains provisions to lift arms embargo on Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign