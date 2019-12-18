December 18, 2019

NPEs in Cyprus banks down to €9.7 billion in July

Non–Performing Exposures (NPEs) in Cyprus’ banking sector fell €27m to €9.68bn in July 2019, compared with the previous month, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC). The ratio of NPEs on total loans decreased slightly to 29.6 per cent.

According to CBC data as of July 31, 2019, total NPEs decreased to € 9.68bn compared with €9.7bn last month and €10.26bn at the end of 2018.

The ratio of NPEs on total loans fell slightly to 29.6 per cent from 29.8 per cent in the previous month.

Households had the largest amount of NPEs, which however declined in July 2019 to €4.97bn or 36.7 per cent from €5bn in June 2019 and €5.16bn at the end of 2018. Companies’ NPEs increased to €4.39bn or 29.5 per cent from €4.38bn last month and €4.76bn at the end of 2018.

Overdue loans over 90 days increased to €7.79bn or 23.8 per cent over total loans, from €7.76bn in June 2019 and €7.62bn at the end of 2018.

Loans restructured decreased to €6.1bn or 18.6 per cent (from €6.11bn in June 2019), of which €4.33bn were still classified as non-performing loans.

Total cumulative provisions amounted to €5.14bn at the end of July 2019.


