December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen dies in road collision

By Annette Chrysostomou01

A teenager died as the result of a road accident early on Wednesday in Limassol.

Alexander Markides, 17, was riding his motorbike shortly after midnight in Ypsonas when he collided head-on with a car driven by a 27-year-old man.

The teen died instantly. He was taken to Limassol hospital where his death was confirmed.

The 27-year-old driver was tested for alcohol. The reading showed he was not above the legal limit.

 


