That winter feeling

THE WAY THINGS ARE

Colette NiReamonn

To my relief, summer is packed away in moth balls. Autumn crept in sweetly, gently as it always does here. Soon November laid out its stall and the crisp air that signals change began to nudge the pulling out of heavier clothes and a cosy blanket for the bed. Fruit bearing trees are laden and those lining Nicosia roads relieve their burden to be splattered by rushing cars. Other species copiously drop leaves to the chagrin of Cyprus’ ultra tidy ladies who hate the sight of litter on the pavements outside their homes, thus giving due diligence to repetitive manic energy sweeps with brooms.

Buffavento and Pendadaktylos sometimes wear a cling wrap of grey cloud on their craggy shoulders and the skies above them glower with the weight of unshed rain. Then there are days that remind me of home when the dusty, car-polluted air of Nicosia seems overnight-cleansed and brisk freshness is evident in a breeze that attaches as much to the mind as to the body.

Beyond the curtains light takes on a softer gleam and thoughts of Christmas wistfully steal in, and with them the love-hate relationship I have with that celebration. Christmas can be delightful, boring, annoying or depressing depending on who you are and with whom you celebrate. It can be a pain-in-the-ass or a pleasure, Tipsy Uncle George let loose on expensive whiskey he didn’t buy holding a sprig of fake mistletoe aloft aiming his sucky lips at anyone who ventures near enough to grab, or the joys of watching youngsters who still believe in Santa tearing open gifts to squeals of wonder.

Lucky folk can happily shop early; those on tight budgets have to wait to see bills paid and how much is left to spare. I’m a bit of a magpie and love shiny objects, so seeing glitter and glitz everywhere is pleasing for me. Christians recall that special star and its story. Thing is, if there was a special star shining over our light-drowned town, would we even notice it?

One of my favourite columns in The Irish Times comes from husband and wife nature writers Ethna and Michael Viney. These remarkable professionals left the city and their jobs and moved to the west of Ireland to live a simple life off the land. Michael hit on a topic close to my heart in early November when the headline of his piece said ‘… our world without darkness is an unnatural disaster’. According to his column, the Milky Way is no longer visible to a third of people, including 60 per cent of Europeans.

I noticed a difference in some of Nicosia’s road lamps one evening while going to a friend’s home. Gone was what Michael described as ‘… the amber warmth of sodium lighting to that of white-light 4,000K LED.’ This, he explained, follows the Irish government’s requirement to cut energy use, costs and CO2 production. He goes on to say that the US-based International Dark Sky Association is deeply concerned with the downside impacts of LEDs whose blue-rich wavelengths come at lower costs. Apparently in high-density designs on roads it creates ‘discomfort and disability’, especially in older drivers. In ordinary street lights, it suppresses melatonin essential to a good sleep; in night workers it can lead to “impaired daytime functioning and obesity”, doing good in one way and, as with many ‘improvements’, harm in another. Apart from blue-rich’s damage to wildlife’s circadian rhythms, it intensifies sky-glow, and that for us city dwellers means star blank out.

There are people who need a light on while sleeping and that sleep is not the most beneficial. I used to be one of those. Now, I value the buffer of dimness while dozing off. In the previous high house as I lay in bed with the curtains pulled back, I could clearly see the moon and the stars with no street lights to blur the sky beyond my balcony. These days I’m finding it harder to trace star formations above me from ground level in my area. The moon, however, shines beautifully on clear nights.

Ireland has two Dark Sky Parks, in Kerry and Mayo, and Viney tells of the European Symposium for the Protection of the Night Sky which took place in Co. Mayo where scientists, ecologists and allied activists would weigh the growing impact of light pollution. Last January, he wrote, a panel at Svalbard, a remote Norwegian Arctic island, described it as ‘all the light we do not see’. Humans have long touted the goodness of light and fear of ‘the darkness’. Sadly, let there be light isn’t what it used to be and the presence of darkness is not always menacing but at times restful and necessary.



