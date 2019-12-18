December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Thoc performs play directed by Open University graduate

By Press Release01
Professor Vayos Liapis

For the first time in Cyprus, the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc is) presenting ‘Things I know to be true’, a play written by Andrew Bovell, translated by professor Vayos Liapis of the postgraduate programme ‘Theatre Studies’ at the Open University of Cyprus.

The play is directed by Maria Kyriakou, graduate of the OUC MA ‘Theatre Studies’ programme. The official premiere will take place in January at Thoc’s New Stage.

Things I Know to Be True deals with family relationships, their resilience and the drama of family life. Bovell explores big ideas about what really matters, the small and big things in everyone’s life, and captures moments of crisis between parents and children, personal anxieties and weaknesses.


Related posts

New accolade for Cypriot teacher

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus Institute joins forces with prestigious institutions for archaeological summer school

Press Release

Finance students put Vassiliko under microscope

Press Release

Neapolis uni student on Japan programme

Press Release

Introduction of new exams goes smoothly says minister (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Education minister says lessons will be learnt from Cyprus’ poor marks

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign