December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

US National Defence budget in Trump’s office, contains provisions to lift arms embargo on Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency014

With 86 votes in favour and eight against, the plenary of the US Senate voted on Tuesday the budget for National Defence, which includes a provision to lift the arms embargo imposed on Cyprus in 1987. President Donald Trump has said that he will be signing the Act, which is already in his office.

The Act places limitations on the transfer of F-35 aircraft to Turkey due to the purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, and approves up to $30,000,000 of funds authorised to be appropriated for fiscal year 2020 for the Department of Defence to conduct activities associated with storage, preservation, and developing a plan for the final disposition of such F–35 aircraft and Turkish F–35 aircraft equipment, including full mission simulators, helmet-mounted display systems, air system maintenance trainer, and ancillary mission equipment, as a result of efforts taken by the United States to limit, reduce, or terminate Turkey’s status as a member of the F–35 Joint Strike Fighter cooperative programme.

The Congress says Turkey’s possession of the S–400 air and missile defence system adversely affects the national security of Turkey, the United States, and all members of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance; the United States offer of the Patriot air and missile defence system to Turkey constituted a viable alternative to Turkey’s acquisition of the S–400 air and missile defence system; acceptance of the S–400 air and missile defence system by Turkey constitutes a significant transaction within the Countering Russian Influence in Europe and Eurasia Act of 2017; and the President should implement the Countering Russian Influence in Europe and Eurasia Act of 2017 by imposing and applying sanctions with respect to any individual or entity determined to have engaged in such significant transaction as if such person were a sanctioned person for purposes of such section.

The Senate is also expected to vote in favour of the bill, which must be signed by President Donald Trump by midnight on December 20.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

