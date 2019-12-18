December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

When countries split up..respective churches tend to follow

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople

The fact is that the Orthodox Churches have always had to navigate a fine line with the political authorities in their own national units.

Nor is this problem at all new, for it raised itself with the relations between the national Church of Greece and the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople when Greece achieved its independence, and with the Bulgarian Church in 1878 that became a national church.

When countries split up, expect their churches to follow, especially when there is hostility, as between Russia and Ukraine.

What is disgusting in my opinion are the threats of the Russian hierarchy towards the Cypriot church. They treat their churches like states: you recognise a secessionist church and we apply sanctions. What a corruption of the beautiful spirituality of Orthodoxy.

PP

Row raging within the Church of Cyprus


