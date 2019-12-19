December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Anastasiades to visit Israel on Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Jonathan Shkurko00
President Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades will pay a state visit to Israel on January 27, 2020, which marks the 16th International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The occurrence commemorates the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War, which resulted in the deaths of six million Jews and 11 million others.

It was designated an international remembrance day by the United Nations General Assembly on November 1, 2005.

Anastasiades will be accompanied by other state leaders after an official invitation sent out by the Israeli government.

He will also visit the museum of Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, the official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, dedicated to preserving the memory of the dead.

On Wednesday Cyprus became the 17th country in the world to officially adopt the working definition of Antisemitism, a decision that was welcomed by the Israeli government.

The embassy of Israel in Cyprus published a post on its official Facebook page, saying “the decision by the government to adopt the working definition of Antisemitism, as employed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, is an important step.

“Israel and Cyprus work closely together on education and the remembrance of the Holocaust and on raising awareness to combat Antisemitism.”

The decision, the statement further said, “is especially significant in view of the continued spread of anti-Antisemitism in Europe and around the world.

“We must remember the past to ensure the future.”

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz also praised the government’s decision on his Twitter page, calling it “an important step in the fight against all forms of antisemitism, including anti-Zionism.”


