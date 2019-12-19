December 19, 2019

Bar review: The Seagull, Larnaca

By Andreas Nichola

The bars on the beach in Larnaca occupy a prime location: right next to the sand, the sea is the backdrop for any conversation even if the music does sometimes drown it out.

There is an alternative. While not right on the beach, Seagull Pub on Makenzie is just across the road and benefits from an un-interrupted view of the sea. You could easily sit outside mid-morning reading your book and benefit from the sea air and the calm of the waves lapping the shore right in front of you. It is a family-run pub and has been since 1989! Many bars and clubs in that area have come and gone in that time so The Seagull must be doing something right!

When I walked in, I loved the simplicity. It is exactly what it says it is, a pub! No fancy décor, overpriced drinks, loud music or attitude; just a friendly and welcoming place where you can sit and have a drink with friends and actually hear each other! That is not to say that The Seagull is tame and boring. They also throw parties, especially St. Patrick’s Day and New Years. Additionally, doubling up as a sports bar, you can go to the The Seagull to watch a variety of sporting events.

The Seagull pub makes all the regular cocktails such as mojitos and the like. And during happy hour, you’ll get more than your money’s worth as drinks are reasonably priced as it is! I felt this was the perfect place for a nice cold pint so that’s exactly what I ordered. As the beer was being poured, I noticed the condensation around the tap so I knew it was going to be a crisp, cold one. Fantastic.

If you’re feeling peckish, The Seagull also makes a mean toastie. The Seagull has also been known to make a street side souvla. I didn’t have the pleasure of experiencing it but the locals in the pub at the time assured me it was worth finding out about and getting down there for.

 

The Seagull Pub

Where: Piale Pasha Street, Larnaca

When: 10am-2am daily

Contact: 24 654434

How much: €2.50 for a local pint, €3+ for imported. Sandwiches €2.80-€3.50

 


