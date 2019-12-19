December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cats are not a problem but stray dogs are

By CM Reader's View02
I don’t really understand why people see cats as a problem?

Yes, they breed and proliferate, but they hunt vermin, and (in general) they are clean and unobtrusive. By far a bigger problem is stray dogs, which are natural pack hunters, and have been known to chase and attack people (especially small children).

That said, if the problem is really so bad, then put the poor cats humanely “to sleep” instead of releasing them back to starve in the wild !!!

COM

Calls for caution over mass neutering of stray cats


