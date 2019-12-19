December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

City and United book derby date in League Cup semis

By Press Association00
Raheem Sterling scored twice as holders Man City beat Oxford 3-1

Manchester City will need to beat rivals Manchester United over two legs if they are to defend the Carabao Cup trophy this season.

City and United, who beat their neighbours in the Premier League on December 7, were paired together in the semi-final draw.

The other last-four clash is also a derby, with Leicester taking on midlands rivals Aston Villa.

City have won the trophy in three of the last four seasons, with United not making the showpiece of this competition since 2017, when they left it late to beat Southampton.

Leicester have reached the semis for the first time in 19 years, when they went on to beat Tranmere in the final, while Villa were last at this stage in 2013, losing to Bradford.

The first legs will be played in the week beginning January 6, with the return fixtures taking place three weeks later.

Carabao Cup quarter-final results on Wednesday:

Everton 2 Leicester City 2
Leicester win 4-2 on penalties
Oxford United 1 Manchester City 3
Manchester United 3 Colchester United 0


Related posts

Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless Clasico

Reuters News Service

Late Firmino strike sends Liverpool into Club World Cup final

Reuters News Service

Sherrock confident of beating any man after historic win

Press Association

Turning a corner? English football fans tackle homophobic chants

Reuters News Service

Arteta has great future but no top job experience, says Wenger

Reuters News Service

Klopp keen to keep focus on football in Qatar

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign