December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elderly to be provided with emergency alert linked to help centre

By George Psyllides00

The cabinet has approved a proposal to provide the elderly and people with health issues with a portable emergency button so that they can quickly notify a 24-hour centre when in need of help, the government said on Thursday.

Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said the button would enable people in need like the elderly and people with disabilities and chronic ailments, to contact a coordination centre without having to move or dial a number.

A touch of the button will automatically activate a call to the centre that will be staffed around the clock with psychologists, sociologists, social workers, and trained volunteers, who will provide the necessary assistance, the spokesman said.

During Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, ministers were also briefed about a scheme to provide assisted living homes for certain categories of people.

In all there will be 10 such homes, two of which will house people with autism. There will also be one house for visually disabled individuals. The rest will cater to the needs of people with mental disabilities.

Procedures for opening seven of the homes are already underway.


