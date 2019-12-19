December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Extra staff is not always the answer to better service

By CM Reader's View00

In Cyprus the first call when any government department is determined to be inefficient is for an increase of staffing.

Every time I have seen or experienced long delays in government offices I have observed the people supposed to be doing the work taking coffee, smoke, snack breaks, stopping to chat to others and holding long conversations on their phones all whilst the lines/queues get longer and longer.

More staff is not always the answer to improving service, efficiency and effectiveness.  Objective targets, promotion on merit, bonuses awarded following independent assessment etc, can all help.

Regretfully much of Cypriot society prefer to find a place for themselves on the gravy train of government work and who can blame them when they finally get their guaranteed place at the trough: almost impossible to sack, work at a pace they feel like, protected against any management control, outrageous salary levels and pension rights?

OJ

Unions attack ministry after work deaths


Related posts

Deadlock at Madrid, Firestorms in Australia

Gwynne Dyer

Our View: Impossible to find consensus in controversial local government reform

CM: Our View

That winter feeling

CM Guest Columnist

When countries split up..respective churches tend to follow

CM Reader's View

Our View: Is proposed new service just an excuse to hire more civil servants?

CM: Our View

Tory rule bad for Britain

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign