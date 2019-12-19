Happy birthday, Neverland rock bar

That’s right, Neverland on the edge of the old town – one of Nicosia’s most popular rock bars – is turning 10 in a couple of days, and sets out to celebrate its first decade with a rockin’ party. The bar’s birthday is always its biggest annual event, and this year’s may be described as the most important one so far, so mark your calendars for December 21.

Neverland, “created with love and care,” started operating around the end of 2009, right on the walls of old Nicosia. From its very first months, the bar was established as the No. 1 rock bar in the capital (some would say the whole island). “In these 10 years,” say the folks behind the place, “our favourite hangout spot has hosted hundreds of events which always evolve into huge rock parties. Neverland Rock Bar has created true friendships, timeless relationships, unique loves, great families.”

Its 10th anniversary is expected to be a huge party, as those who’ve attended one before can attest. In collaboration with Carlsberg beer, Neverland’s party will include many surprises, gifts, rock music and, of course, beer.

Just like every year, the first 150 people to enter the bar on the day and get a drink will receive the bar’s collectible T-shirt with a special 10-year dedication for free. But there will be more to win during the night. By drinking a Carlsberg beer, you will automatically enter a draw to win a trip for two to Austria to attend Nova Rock, a big metal/rock festival.

Looking back at a decade of rock, fun and cherished memories, Neverland is beyond grateful for the continuous support it has received over the years:

“At this point, we would like to send a huge thank you to all of you who have been supporting Neverland Rock Bar all these years, all the old and new friends, all the known and unknown customers who never miss an opportunity to show us their love. We are truly proud of our world. You are all incredible, we love you and thank you.

“Of course, we have to give thanks to the bar staff, both old and new, the colleagues without whose love the character – and successful course – of Neverland would not have been the same. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts!”

It’s going to be a big night, with the party starting at 9pm (rumbling on till about 4am), so hold on tight.

Neverland’s 10th Birthday

Rock bar celebrates its 10th birthday with a rocking party. December 21. Neverland Rock Bar, Nicosia. 9pm-4am. Tel: 7008-7575



