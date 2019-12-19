December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hearts of Gold Cyprus deadline extended

By Bejay Browne00
Nominations for the 12th annual Cyprus hearts of gold awards that celebrate, humanity, philanthropy and friendship have been extended until the end of December.

The deadline to register a nomination is now Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

The popular event will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Palia Ilektriki cultural centre in Paphos and nominees and a guest will be invited to attend a private awards ceremony. A buffet lunch will be offered along with a short entertainment programme performed by Romiosini dance ensemble, and gift bags for children.

Hearts of Gold Cyprus is held under the auspices of the municipality of Paphos and with the support of the British High Commission in Nicosia. The patron is philanthropist, Charalambous Theopemptou, MP.

Nominees are those from all over the island who show tremendous courage, strength, determination, humanitarianism, or work in the community or for charities, are bravely dealing with tragedy or help and support others.

The public is invited to nominate both children and adults that they believe deserve recognition for their efforts in the community, or a boost when facing challenges with fortitude and courage.

There are four awards in the 2019 programme, and a number of Honorable Mentions will also be given. Adults can be nominated for the 2019 Heart of Gold award, or the lifetime achievement award, which may also be given posthumously.

Youngsters up to the age of 18 may be nominated for the Junior Heart of Gold Cyprus Award, or the Jasmitha award for courage.

The winner of the Adult and Junior Heart of Gold Award will receive a solid gold pin, handcrafted and donated by Aphrodite Jewellers, a certificate, a bouquet of flowers and hand-crafted chocolates. The adult winner will also receive a weekend stay and dinner at Almyra five-star luxury hotel.

All four winners will also receive a unique award created by renowned Cypriot artist, Yiota Ioannidou.

For a nomination form please email: [email protected]

www.heartsofgoldcyprus.com

 

 


